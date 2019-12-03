VIDEO: The Cast of MRS. MAISEL Gives Season Three Scoop on TODAY SHOW!

Season 3 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is finally here, and stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub visit TODAY to talk about it. "We almost have too much fun," Shalhoub says. Plus: Brosnahan looks back at her high school wrestling career!

Watch the interview from "TODAY Show" below!

