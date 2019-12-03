VIDEO: The Cast of MRS. MAISEL Gives Season Three Scoop on TODAY SHOW!

Article Pixel Dec. 3, 2019  

Season 3 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is finally here, and stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub visit TODAY to talk about it. "We almost have too much fun," Shalhoub says. Plus: Brosnahan looks back at her high school wrestling career!

Watch the interview from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: The Cast of MRS. MAISEL Gives Season Three Scoop on TODAY SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Seasons of Love' on STRICTLY COME DANCING
  • VIDEO: Audience Member Disrupts Talkback at SLAVE PLAY, Calling it 'Racist Against White People'
  • VIDEO: The Rockettes Discuss Their Diversity and How They Use it to Inspire Others
  • VIDEO: Connecticut High Schoolers Get Special Messages From Former MAMMA MIA! Broadway and Tour Cast Members