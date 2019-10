The cast of "Legacies" talks about what other roles they'd like to play on The CW show.

Watch the clip below!

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You