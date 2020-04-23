VIDEO: 'The Banana' is Unmasked on THE MASKED SINGER!

"The Banana" has been unmasked on the latest episode of "The Masked Singer" on FOX!

Watch the unmasking moment below!

Spoiler alert! "The Banana" is singer-songwriter and musician Bret Michaels!

Things heat up when Gordon Ramsay takes his seat at the panelists' desk, and the final six singers compete on an all-new episode of "The Masked Singer" Wednesday, April 29 at 8/7c on FOX!

Then, tune in for the second episode of "The Masked Singer: After the Mask," with special guests Donnie Wahlberg, Sherri Shepherd, Gordon Ramsay, Rob Gronkowski, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, next Wednesday, April 29 at 9/8c!

Mark your calendars for a special two-night season finale, starting with a special "Road to the Finals" episode on Tuesday, May 19, followed by the can't-miss finale episode, during which all will be unmasked, Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX!





