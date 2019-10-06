VIDEO: Taylor Swift Performs 'Lover' and 'False God' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, Taylor Swift was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The singer performed two songs off her new album, Lover and False God.

Watch the performances below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





