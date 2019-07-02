VIDEO: TNT Shares Behind The Scenes Clip From CLAWS

Jul. 2, 2019  

Watch new episodes of Claws Sundays at 9/8c, only on TNT. Watch Claws OnDemand and on the TNT App!

Claws is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. It follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures. Claws is about good women caught in bad places with worse men. It's the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world.

TNT is basic cable's #1 network in primetime with young adults and is home to one of cable's most popular slates of original series, including The Alienist, Animal Kingdom, Claws, I Am the Night, the upcoming Snowpiercer, Tell Me Your Secrets, The Angel of Darkness and Raised by Wolves. TNT also presents popular shows such as Arrow, Supernatural, Bones and Castle; primetime specials, such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards®; and championship sports coverage, including the NBA and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

