VIDEO: Susan Rice, Malcolm Nance, & Andrew Sullivan are Guests on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Article Pixel Jun. 22, 2020  

On Friday night's new episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, host Maher recaps the top stories of the week, including a landmark Supreme Court ruling and President Trump's daring encounter with a ramp.

Former U.N. Ambassador and Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice joins Maher to discuss her support for Joe Biden and makes the case for D.C. statehood.

Also, former intelligence officer Malcolm Nance and writer Andrew Sullivan join Maher to discuss where to draw the line when it comes to removing un-woke monuments from public grounds.

Watch the segments below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: John Oliver Discusses the Spread of Coronavirus in Prisons & Jails
  • FOX Not Moving Forward With Production on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE?
  • Wale Releases New EP THE IMPERFECT STORM
  • Patrick Topping Drops New Double-Single