VIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE Trailer

The series returns on Thursday, October 27 at 10pm ET/9c on SundanceTV, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+.

Oct. 06, 2022  

SundanceTV and AMC+ are excited to share an all-new teaser for the sardonic and eye-opening six-part series True Crime Story: Indefensible.

Hosted by comedian Jena Friedman, the series returns on Thursday, October 27 at 10pm ET/9c on SundanceTV, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+. New episodes of the series will rollout weekly on Thursdays and will be available one week early on AMC+.

In True Crime Story: Indefensible, comedian Jena Friedman (Academy Award nominated writer and WGA winner of Borat 2) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground.

With less of a whodunnit and more of a "How the hell does this keep happening?" approach, Jena uses her fearless, probing interview style to dig deep into each case, sitting down with major players on both sides of the issues, all with the goal of revealing the hidden injustices and flaws which exist in our sometimes-dysfunctional criminal justice system.

Watch the new music video here:



