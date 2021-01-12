VIDEO: Sundance Now Releases Trailer For THE NIGHT CALLER

Sundance Now has released a trailer and key art for its newest original true crime documentary series, The Night Caller, premiering on Tuesday, January 19, with new episodes premiering every following Tuesday. The four-part series will stream exclusively on Sundance Now, including the Sundance Now offering within the AMC+ bundle.

The Night Caller depicts and explores the true story of Australian serial killer Eric Edgar Cooke, and the shattered families that are still seeking answers to this day. In the early 1960s, a mysterious attacker terrorized Perth, committing random and extraordinarily violent crimes. Determined to find the culprit, the police arrested two different suspects. And in a climate of fear, both men were convicted. But the violence didn't stop. Even when the actual killer was caught and confessed to all the crimes, the first two men remain behind bars. It will be many years until real justice is served for the victims and the innocent.

With unprecedented access to the killer's wife and the two men wrongly convicted of his crimes, creator and director Thomas Meadmore explores the devastating aftermath of a serial murderer. Throughout the series, he uncovers how the community and those affected have come together through grief to pursue closure, redemption and finally hold the police accountable.

The Night Caller is a Sundance Now Original Series, written and directed by Thomas Meadmore. It is produced by Salon Pictures and EQ Media Group and distributed by Abacus Media Rights (AMR). David Alrich, Brendan Dahill, Nick Taussig, Nick Forward and Jonathan Ford serve as executive producers.