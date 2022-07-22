VIDEO: Steve Martin Shares Music Video Inspired by ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Character

The "Angel in Flip-Flops" music video from Hulu's Emmy nominated hit TV series, "Only Murders in the Building" is out now!

"Angel In Flip-Flops" was written by Steve Martin and "Only Murders in the Building" co-executive producer Kirker Butler.

The new episode opens with Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin) in his kitchen performing "Angel in Flip-Flops," a song that he recorded back in the '90s for his hit TV crime series, Brazzos.

"I am as proud of 'Angel in Flip-Flops' as I am of any work I've done that is not that good." - Steve Martin

"When the notion came up in our writers' room of Charles-Haden Savage, at the height of his success with his original "Brazzos" series, maybe having recorded an album that did really well in Germany before the Berlin Wall fell, we knew we had to talk further about it -- immediately! And so we did -- and when we shared this idea with Steve Martin -- well, I think it was a day (if even?) before Steve had a title and a tune making its way through his genius mind and we were more than off and running.

Steve dove in with Kirker Butler to craft a late 20th century classic and then, incredibly, along came Paul Shaffer to arrange that classic that is now our "Angel In Flip-Flops." We're all hoping for a revival of interest in the tune, of course -- in Germany, and all parts of the world without walls," said John Hoffman, co-creator and showrunner of "Only Murders in the Building."

New episodes of the second season of Only Murders in the Building debut every Tuesday.

Watch the new music video here: