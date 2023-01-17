VIDEO: Showtime Shares THE STAND Documentary Trailer

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films has released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary STAND, the feature-length examination of the remarkable life of social activist and basketball prodigy Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. STAND premieres Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and will be available across the network's on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.

Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, making her feature-length directorial debut, the film features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O'Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more.

The raw and unflinching STAND details Abdul-Rauf's unprecedented journey from schoolboy prodigy to NBA All-Rookie team to national pariah. STAND explores the personal struggles of Abdul-Rauf - born Chris Jackson in Gulfport, Mississippi - and how he overcame overwhelming odds, including extreme poverty and Tourette's Syndrome, to make it to basketball's biggest stage.

The film also details Abdul-Rauf's conversion to Islam and his groundbreaking stand against racism and for social justice, and the backlash that ensued.

Watch the new trailer here: