VIDEO: Showtime Shares THE STAND Documentary Trailer

STAND premieres Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Jan. 17, 2023  

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films has released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary STAND, the feature-length examination of the remarkable life of social activist and basketball prodigy Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. STAND premieres Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and will be available across the network's on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.

Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, making her feature-length directorial debut, the film features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O'Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more.

The raw and unflinching STAND details Abdul-Rauf's unprecedented journey from schoolboy prodigy to NBA All-Rookie team to national pariah. STAND explores the personal struggles of Abdul-Rauf - born Chris Jackson in Gulfport, Mississippi - and how he overcame overwhelming odds, including extreme poverty and Tourette's Syndrome, to make it to basketball's biggest stage.

The film also details Abdul-Rauf's conversion to Islam and his groundbreaking stand against racism and for social justice, and the backlash that ensued.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Watch the new trailer here:



