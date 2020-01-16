VIDEO: Showtime Releases Trailer for OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT

SHOWTIME has released the key art and trailer for the upcoming third season of OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, premiering on Sunday, January 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Executive produced by multiple Emmy® winner Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and Late Show executive producer Chris Licht, OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT kicks open the doors of the White House for a satirical look at President Trump, his family and the POWER PLAYERS in Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Watch the trailer below!

The upcoming season dives into a momentous election year to explore the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President. From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe will expand to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators. New cast members Jon Glaser, Kate Berlant, Ed Begley Jr., Matt Lucas, Joe Mande, James Downey, and Anna Drezen join returning cast members Tim Robinson, Jack McBrayer, William Sadler, James Adomian, Griffin Newman, Matt Rogers, Zach Cherry, Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily Lynne, Gabriel Gundacker, and Jeff Bergman.

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.





