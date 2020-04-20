VIDEO: Sharon Stone Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick ALL ABOUT EVE

Sharon Stone announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: ALL ABOUT EVE.

Watch the announcement below!

The film is #28 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies - 10th Anniversary Edition list, and Eve Harrington's scheming ingénue graces AFI's list of the most diabolical movie villains! The film's iconic quote - "Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy night" - is ranked #9 for the greatest movie quotes of all time.

ALL ABOUT EVE received 14 Academy Award® nominations and is the only film ever to receive four female acting nominations - Bette Davis and Anne Baxter were nominated for Best Actress, while Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter were nominated for Best Supporting Actress. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Bette Davis and costume designer Edith Head talk about working on the film.





