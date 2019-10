VIDEO: See a Brand New Preview for SUPERGIRL on The CW!

SUPERGIRL is based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, who after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. Kara lives in National City assisting media mogul Cat Grant. However, Kara's days of keeping her talents a secret are over when Hank Henshaw, head of a super-secret agency, enlists her to help protect the citizens of National City from sinister threats.

Watch the season five, episode four promo below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.





