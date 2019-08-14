VIDEO: Season Two of STAR WARS RESISTANCE to Premiere on October 6

The Emmy Award-nominated series "Star Wars Resistance" returns for its second and final season beginning SUNDAY, OCT. 6 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW, with subsequent airings on Disney XD. The new season takes place during the events of "The Last Jedi" leading up to "The Rise of Skywalker," as Kaz and the team continue to fight against the threat of the First Order, culminating in an epic series finale.

Watch an all-new season two trailer for "Star Wars Resistance" below!

The story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.

Joining THE VOICE cast in guest starring roles for season two are Joe Manganiello ("Magic Mike") as Ax Tagrin, Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as Norath Kev, Matthew Wood ("The Clone Wars") as Kylo Ren and Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess") as the Aeosian Queen. "Star Wars Resistance" stars Christopher Sean ("Days of Our Lives") as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath ("East Enders") as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence ("Legion") as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco ("Elena of Avalor") as Torra Doza; Josh Brener ("Silicon Valley") as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison ("Scrubs") as Hype Fazon; Elijah Wood ("The Lord of The Rings") as Rucklin; Jim Rash ("Community") and Bobby Moynihan ("DuckTales") as Flix and Orka, respectively; Liam McIntyre ("Spartacus") as Commander Pyre; Jason Hightower ("Victor & Valentino") as Captain Doza; and Sumalee Montano ("Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny") as Agent Tierny.

Renowned Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels") created the series; Athena Portillo ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels"), Justin Ridge ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels") and Brandon Auman ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") serve as executive producers; and Amy Beth Christenson ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels") is art director.

Photo credit: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney Channel*





