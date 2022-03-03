VIDEO: Salt Ashes Reveals Tarantino Inspired Video For 'Body Says'

Salt Ashes (aka Veiga Sanchez) has REVEALED a startling Tarantino-esque video from her latest single "Body Says." The single is taken from the artist's second album Killing My Mind, which was released in November. Last week, DJ Manuel Riva dropped a club-ready remix of the track which has been gaining support across re-opened dancefloors around the world.

The video is a choreographed performance piece, taking inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's badass female characters in the likes of Kill Bill and Death Proof. Salt Ashes stars alongside male and female characters, showcasing a high impact push and pull movement between the two protagonists. It continues a theme of female empowerment, which Salt Ashes has been exploring with this album and its accompanying videos. The video was directed by Kassandra Powell, working alongside well-known choreographer Joshua Base Pilmore (famous for his work with artists such as Rina Sawayama).

Salt Ashes said: "Working with Kassandra Powell on this video was such a ride.," says Salt Ashes. "We have a shared love for all things Tarantino, David Lynch and Stanley Kubrick and I've been a big fan her work for a while now, so I thought we'd create something great together."

An album that explored all of the relationships in her life, including hers with the patriarchy, in Killing My Mind, Salt Ashes crafted a fierce combination of slick, yet gritty pop; carrying hard-hitting messages that both challenge and empower in equal measure. "It's a journey through the last couple of years so it feels very personal and cathartic," explained Veiga. "I have to stop myself from crying occasionally as some of the subjects are still very raw. But I love that. It makes me know that I really wrote from the heart on this album."

Brighton based singer Salt Ashes (aka Veiga Sanchez), burst into the dance music scene with her first full self-titled debut album in 2016, produced by the late Daniel Fridholm (aka Cruelty), which quickly gained popularity amongst music fans worldwide. She has since released a string of successful singles, with stamps of approval from tastemakers such as The Guardian, Billboard, MTV, Attitude Magazine, NOISEY, Popjustice, Wonderland and CLASH; with BBC Radio (Introducing, Radio 1 & 1Xtra) and Spotify (NMF UK & The Pop List) also showing their support. She has toured with artists such as Tove Styrke, Say Lou Lou, Nimmo, Bright Light Bright Light and 80s pop sensation Tiffany. Now, with the release of her second album, it's clear to see Salt Ashes is on the verge of becoming a household name.

Watch the new music video here: