VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's 'Weekend Update' Tackles Rep. Matt Gaetz, Biden's New Deal, and More

Colin Jost poked fun at Gaetz allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage girl, because '[Gaetz] believes that only voters should have to show ID.'

Apr. 4, 2021  

Last night's Weekend Update segment of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE took on Rep. Matt Gaetz, COVID-19 vaccines, Biden's new deal, and more.

Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost began the segment on Gaetz.

"[Gaetz] is reportedly under investigation an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID," he joked.

Watch the full segment below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

