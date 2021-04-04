VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's 'Weekend Update' Tackles Rep. Matt Gaetz, Biden's New Deal, and More

Last night's Weekend Update segment of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE took on Rep. Matt Gaetz, COVID-19 vaccines, Biden's new deal, and more.

Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost began the segment on Gaetz.

"[Gaetz] is reportedly under investigation an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID," he joked.

Watch the full segment below!

