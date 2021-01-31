VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Creates Theme Songs For BRIDGERTON, STRANGER THINGS, THE OFFICE, and More!

Saturday Night Live wrote opening credits songs for some iconic TV shows, including 'Bridgerton,' 'Queen's Gambit,' 'Stranger Things', 'The Office', 'Mandalorian', and 'Sex And the City'.

In the sketch, TV show characters (John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman) perform renditions of their show's opening credits songs.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.