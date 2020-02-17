Advertisement

VIDEO: Ryan Eggold Talks NEW AMSTERDAM on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 17, 2020  

Actor Ryan Eggold, who plays medical director Dr. Max Goodwin on "New Amsterdam," visits the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about the show, which has just been renewed for three seasons. Explaining the series' popularity (Charles Barkley is a fan), Eggold says, "It's something we all wish existed in real life."

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Ryan Eggold Talks NEW AMSTERDAM on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: Missy Higgins Debuts New Tim Minchin Song 'Carry You' from UPRIGHT TV Series
  • VIDEO: See Highlights From FOOTLOOSE at The Kennedy Center
  • VIDEO: Skylar Astin Talks About Filming PITCH PERFECT on TODAY SHOW!
    • Advertisement