VIDEO: Ryan Eggold Talks NEW AMSTERDAM on TODAY SHOW

Actor Ryan Eggold, who plays medical director Dr. Max Goodwin on "New Amsterdam," visits the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about the show, which has just been renewed for three seasons. Explaining the series' popularity (Charles Barkley is a fan), Eggold says, "It's something we all wish existed in real life."

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You