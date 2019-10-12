VIDEO: RIVERDALE Bids Farewell to Luke Perry

On Riverdale's season premiere, the show bid farewell to Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this year.

In the episode, Perry's character, Fred Andrews, was struck and killed by a driver while he was helping a pulled-over car on the side of the road.

Following the episode, Cheryl Hickey and Graeme O'Neil of ET Canada Live react and reveal how the show decided on its farewell.

Watch the video below!

