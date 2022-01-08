VIDEO: QUEER EYE Co-Hosts Discuss Life Updates on The Tonight Show

The co-hosts of QUEER EYE appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON last night, discussing life updates and how their show has changed due to the pandemic. Find out more about Bobby's appearance on The Masked Singer, Tan's new baby, Jonathan's recent marriage, and Antoni's experience rescuing a dog. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage of QUEER EYE in the clip, as well! The new season of QUEER EYE premiered on December 31st, 2022, and can be found on Netflix.