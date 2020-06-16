VIDEO: Pete Davidson Talks His New Movie THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND

Pete Davidson was a guest on Monday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about his new film The King of Staten Island. Davidson talks about being unable to escape Staten Island during quarantine and shares the story of how his grandfather ended up in his film.

Davidson also discusses what it was like to work with Action Bronson on The King of Staten Island and reveals how his SNL song "Stuck in the House" with Adam Sandler came to fruition.

Watch the interview below!

