VIDEO: Peacock Releases Trailer for THE GIRL IN THE WOODS

The new Peacock Original, The Girl in the Woods, is a supernatural YA drama about a mysterious door in the woods that leads to a terrifying monster dimension.

It features Carrie (Stefanie Scott, Insidious: Chapter 3) a teenage runaway who's anything but ordinary as she faces her demons and bonds with two new friends Nolan (Misha Osherovich, Freaky) and Tasha (Sofia Bryant, I Am Not Okay with This) to fight back.

The series launches Thursday, October 21 on Peacock. All eight episodes will drop at once.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, The Girl in the Woods follows Carrie's escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. The series also touches on contemporary social issues like LGBTQ+ discrimination, the human cost of environmentalism and the consequences of inequality.

The series stars stars Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee as (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page as (Sara), Reed Diamond as (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts as (Khalil).

The series is based on Crypt TV's s 2018 short film "The Door in the Woods," which was written and directed by Joey Greene, and the 2020 sequel "The Girl in the Woods," written by David Calbert, Van Nguyen and directed by Roxine Helberg.

Watch the trailer here: