VIDEO: Pauly Shore & Jon Heder Voice PINOCHHIO: A TRUE STORY in New Trailer

Pauly Shore and Jon Heder lend their voice talents to PINOCCHIO: A TRUE STORY, a thrilling, humorous take on the classic tale, coming to On Demand, Digital and DVD March 22 from Lionsgate.

Think you know the story of Pinocchio? Think again! In this thrilling, humorous take on the classic tale, the wooden hero is a skilled acrobat who performs stunts with his beloved horse, the wisecracking Tybalt. He runs off to join a circus, where he falls for the ringmaster's daughter, Bella.

But when Pinocchio learns THE CIRCUS is a cover-up for robberies, he must stop the crime spree in order to save Bella - and, hopefully, become human. It's a magical adventure the whole family will love!

Watch the new trailer here: