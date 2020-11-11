Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Olivia Munn Gives Kelly Clarkson Sword Fighting Lessons

Article Pixel

We've seen Olivia Munn kick some superhero butt in 'X-Men: Apocalypse.'

Nov. 11, 2020  

We've seen Olivia Munn kick some superhero butt in "X-Men: Apocalypse." Now she's on the show to teach Kelly how to wield a sword like a true warrior. This could get messy! Tune in to see if Kelly has the chops to be a sword fighter.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Olivia Munn Gives Kelly Clarkson Sword Fighting Lessons
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You