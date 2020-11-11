VIDEO: Olivia Munn Gives Kelly Clarkson Sword Fighting Lessons
We've seen Olivia Munn kick some superhero butt in 'X-Men: Apocalypse.'
We've seen Olivia Munn kick some superhero butt in "X-Men: Apocalypse." Now she's on the show to teach Kelly how to wield a sword like a true warrior. This could get messy! Tune in to see if Kelly has the chops to be a sword fighter.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Gets a Surprise Message from THE BOYS IN THE BAND Costar Matt Bomer
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for John Patrick Shanley's WILD MOUNTAIN THYME
- VIDEO: Gillian Anderson Talks About Playing Margaret Thatcher on THE CROWN
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 10- Hugh Jackman is BACK ON BROADWAY