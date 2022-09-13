VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE REDEEM TEAM Documentary Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Redeem Team. The new documentary will begin streaming on October 7.

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team's quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team's shocking performance four years earlier in Athens.

The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

Directed by Jon Weinbach (producer of The Last Dance), the documentary was executive produced by Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Dwyane Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yiannis Exarchos with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

Watch the new trailer here: