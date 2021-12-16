VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE HOUSE Series Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for The House. The new animated anthology series will premiere on January 14, 2022!

The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios.

Story 1, directed by Marc James Roels & Emma de Swaef: Set in the 1800s, impoverished Raymond meets a mysterious benefactor who promises to restore both him and his family to their former status. THE FAMILY soon learns that wants and desires may not always lead you where you expect.

Story 2, directed by Niki Lindroth von Bahr: Set in the present day, a harassed property developer tries to make a quick sale from a renovation. However, some eerie unexpected guests have other plans and become the catalyst to a more personal transformation

Story 3, directed by Paloma Baeza: Set in the near future, the house survives a hugely changed landscape. We meet Rosa, a young landlady determined to stay in her beloved crumbling house and restore it to its former glory. But Rosa's unrealistic vision has blinded her to the inevitable change that is coming and to what matters most.

The voice cast features Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe.

Watch the new trailer here: