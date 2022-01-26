VIDEO: Netflix Shares SWAP SHOP Season Two Trailer

Netflix has released a first look at the second season of Swap Shop. The new season is set to premiere on February 16.

One person's trash is another person's treasure, at least that still holds true for a group of men and women who depend on a radio show to buy, sell and swap all kinds of gems that come through the airwaves.

When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more tune in with ears wide open. Every morning is filled with opportunities to hit pay dirt - if you know what to listen for.

Watch the new trailer here: