VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for FATAL AFFAIR

Netflix has shared the trailer for Fatal Affair, starring Nia Long, Omar Epps, and Stephen Bishop.

In the film, Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized. Fatal Affair is directed by Peter Sullivan.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix will release Fatal Affair on July 16, 2020.

