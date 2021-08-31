Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases YOU VS. WILD: OUT COLD Interactive Movie Trailer

The new interactive movie will be released on September 14.

Netflix has released the trailer for You vs. Wild: Out Cold, which is set to hit streaming on September 14.

Bear Grylls is back for another exciting interactive movie for the whole family. Following a plane crash in the ice ravaged mountains, Bear finds himself with amnesia trying to save himself and the pilot from the harsh winter elements. Bear will face huge rock walls, freezing dark tunnels and creepy wildlife creatures. He's in big trouble, and he needs your help to find his friend and get out of danger.

Bear Grylls, Delbert Shoopman of The Natural Studios, Rob Buchta, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Liz Schulze, Ben Silverman and Howard Owens of Propagate Content serve as executive producers and Ben Simms directs.

Watch the trailer below!


