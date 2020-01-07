VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Season 2 of SEX EDUCATION

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Season 2 is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series.

The series stars Asa Butterfield (Ender's Game, Hugo), Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The Fall), Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth, The Last Letter From My Lover), Connor Swindells (The Vanishing, VS), Aimee-Lou Wood (Louis Wane), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Will, Roots, Wolfblood), Chaneil Kular (Informer), Simone Ashley (Broadchurch), Mimi Keene (Tolkien, Close), Tanya Reynolds (Emma, Delicious), Mikael Persbrandt (Invisible Heroes, The Girl in the Spider's Web, The Hobbit, King Arthur), Patricia Allison (Les Miserables, Moving On), Jim Howick (Broadchurch), Rakhee Thakrar (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones, Tracey Ullman's Show, Babs, Doctor Who), James Purefoy (Rome, Altered Carbon) and Alistair Petrie (Deep State, Rogue One, Night Manager).

Sex Education Season 2 launches on Netflix on 17 January 2020.





