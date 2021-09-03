VIDEO: Netflix Releases MY HEROES WERE COWBOYS Documentary Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for their new documentary short, My Heroes Were Cowboys.

The documentary follows Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, as he finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training. My Heroes Were Cowboys, was directed by Tyler Greco and produced by Barry Linen Motion Pictures & Dress Code, releases globally on Netflix September 16, 2021.

The documentary was produced by Chris Pine, and executive produced by Ian Gotler, Erin Fahey, Dan Covert, Andre Andreev, Tyler Greco, Joe Victorine, Joel Lilje and Jim Muscarella.

Watch the trailer below: