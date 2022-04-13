VIDEO: Netflix Releases BULLSH*T THE GAME SHOW Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for Bullsh*t The Game Show, the only trivia game where you could win $1M...without ever giving a correct answer. The new series is set to debut on April 27, 2022.

Hosted by Howie Mandel, Bullsh*t The Game Show will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they DON'T know the correct answer.

Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers - and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don't have to be the smartest person in THE ROOM to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are.

Watch the new trailer here: