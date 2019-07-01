VIDEO: Netflix Drops Clip Of Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Helping Husband Prank His Wife

Similar to Nick and Audrey in Murder Mystery, Chris and Cheryl Saroka never got a chance to go on their honeymoon. When Netflix approached Chris about creating a fake honeymoon to trick his wife (with the help of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as accomplices) he was all in. We set up hidden cameras and put the couple in some super stressful situations. If they can survive all the honeymoon mishaps, there's a big surprise waiting for them.

