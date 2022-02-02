VIDEO: Netflix Debuts DOWNFALL: THE CASE AGAINST BOEING Trailer

In the chilling documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy uncovers the negligence and corporate greed that led to two Boeing MAX 737 plane crashes within the span of just five months.

The documentary is set to debut on February 18. Watch the new trailer below!

Guided by aviation experts, news journalists, former Boeing employees, the United States Congress, and the families of victims, the film reveals a culture of RECKLESS cost-cutting and concealment at the once-venerated company. A fierce indictment of Wall Street's corrupting influence, Downfall exposes larger questions about the perils of America's corporate ethos and the staggering human cost.

Directed by Rory Kennedy. Written by Mark Bailey and Keven McAlester. Produced by Rory Kennedy, Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester, Amanda Rohlke, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. Executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Watch the new trailer here: