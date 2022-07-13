Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mötley Crue and Papa Roach Star in THE RETALIATORS Trailer

CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar plan a worldwide theatrical release on September 14, 2022.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Horror-thriller feature The Retaliators, from Better Noise Films, co-producers of The Dirt, has debuted a new theatrical trailer ahead of the worldwide theatrical release. CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar plan a worldwide theatrical release on September 14, 2022.

The release comes on the heels of a successful festival tour, during which the film world premiered at London's Arrow Video FrightFest and had its US premiere at Screamfest, where it was the opening film, followed by more than 25 festivals worldwide, garnering a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael Lombardi ("Rescue Me"), Marc Menchaca ("Ozark"), and Joseph Gatt ("Game of Thrones") headline the cast alongside Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, making his acting debut.

The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire's Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein ("Stranger Things").

The film follows an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.

The original soundtrack for the film, featuring songs from artists appearing in the film, will be available from Better Noise Music on September 16. The soundtrack is led by the Mötley Crüe single "The Retaliators" (written by the band's cofounder and bassist Nikki Sixx, featuring Danny Worsnop from Asking Alexandria, Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, and Matt Brandyberry from From Ashes to New) releasing August 5.

Four singles from the film have reached #1 on Rock Radio since 2020, including: Papa Roach's "The Ending," Five Finger Death Punch's "Darkness Settles In," All Good Things' "For the Glory featuring Hollywood Undead," and Bad Wolves' "Lifeline."

Watch the new trailer here:

