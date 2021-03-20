VIDEO: Mila Kunis and Glenn Close in New Trailer For FOUR GOOD DAYS

An all new trailer has been released for the film Four Good Days, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars 7-time Academy Award Nominee Glenn Close (The Wife, Fatal Attraction) and Mila Kunis (Black Swan, That 70s Show) in a moving mother-daughter drama.

In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly begs her estranged mother Deb for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Powerhouse performances from Glenn Close and Mila Kunis anchor director Rodrigo García's poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together.

Vertical Entertainment will release Four Good Days theatrically April 30th and on demand May 21st.

Check out the trailer below!