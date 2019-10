Michelle Pfeiffer came on "Good Morning America" to spill secrets about her role in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."

Watch the clip below!

Pfeiffer starred as Velma Von Tussle in the 2007 film adaptation of "Hairspray," and played her first leading role in musical sequel "Grease 2." She's also known for playing Catwoman in "Batman Returns," and for starring recently in Marvel's "Ant-Man and The Wasp."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You