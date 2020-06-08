VIDEO: Michael 'Killer Mike' Render, Rosa Brooks, and Michael Steele are Guests on Friday's REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

On Friday, June 5th's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, host Maher starts the episode off by recapping the top stories of the week, including protests, looting, and President Trump's bunker retreat.

Maher then has activist and "Run the Jewels" musician Michael Render join to discuss why now is the time to "Plot, Plan, Strategize, Organize and Mobilize." After speaking with Render, Maher invites Real Time panelists Rosa Brooks and Michael Steele on the show and asks them what happens if Trump loses the 2020 election and calls the "tough people" into the streets.

Finally, Maher applauds the police officers who have finally begun to acknowledge that the problems in their ranks extend beyond just a "few bad apples."

Watch below!

