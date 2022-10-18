VIDEO: Max Greenfield Sits Down With Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

"The Neighborhood" star and author of the children's book "This Book Is Not a Present" Max Greenfield stops by "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, October 18.

Max shares that his 12-year-old daughter, Lilly, begged him to get TikTok and how he's bewildered that she knows all of the viral dances and food trends despite not being allowed to have her own account.

The actor also recalls his "most nerve-wracking experience" on "Celebrity Family Feud" with his "The Neighborhood" co-stars. Then, Jennifer gives Max another chance to win "fast money" by asking him rapid-fire questions and awards him $25 in Monopoly money!

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" continues this week with "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert, the multi-talented Cheyenne Jackson, dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan, and the iconic R&B crooner Babyface.

