VIDEO: Matt Bomer Addresses Tom Brady Biopic Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

Matt Bomer chats about getting a good look at Michael Strahan on the set of Magic Mike XXL, his family's connection to the NFL and how he went from a fan to a star of THE SINNER Season 3.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below.

