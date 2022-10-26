VIDEO: Marlon Wayans & Jennifer Hudson Talk RESPECT on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Star of "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" and Meta's "Oh Hell No!" Marlon Wayans makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, October 26.
The two friends share their appreciation for one another and Jennifer thanks Marlon for helping her get her talk show, while Marlon expresses how much it meant to him when Jennifer sang at his mother's funeral service.
The former co-stars reveal what happened during their very first "Respect" table read and their different prep processes. Then, Marlon brainstorms with Jennifer about their next film project, pitching themselves to star as Billy Dee Williams and Diana Ross.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Marlon Wayans on Jennifer Singing at His Mom's Funeral:
Marlon Wayans & JHud Plot Their Next Project:
Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
