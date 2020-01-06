VIDEO: Lisa Vanderpump Answers Burning Questions on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Lisa Vanderpump reveals THE ONE "Real Housewife" she would pick to be locked in a room with (even if she wouldn't be able to get a word in edgewise) in the latest edition of "The Audience Asks" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Plus, Lisa tells Kelly how much she loves her rescue dog, Puffy, and how proud she is to have found homes for more than 1,300 dogs through her Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center.

