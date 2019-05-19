VIDEO: Leslie Jones Takes on the Alabama Abortion Ban on SNL

During last night's Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones stopped by to comment on Alabama passing an abortion ban in an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Next thing you know, I'm in Starbucks, and they won't take my credit card because I'm a woman instead of the regular reason, which is I don't have no money on it," she said. "What made me so mad was seeing the 25 Alabama senators who voted for the abortion ban. Throw that picture up. Mm-hmm. Look at them. All men."

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You