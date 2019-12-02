VIDEO: Laura Dern Talks LITTLE WOMEN on TODAY SHOW

Actress Laura Dern is in the TODAY studio to talk about two films she's in that are already getting Oscar buzz: "Marriage Story" and the new remake of "Little Women." She also describes her chaotic Thanksgiving, which was fun even though even many family members had the flu!

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You