VIDEO: Laura Dern Talks LITTLE WOMEN on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  

Actress Laura Dern is in the TODAY studio to talk about two films she's in that are already getting Oscar buzz: "Marriage Story" and the new remake of "Little Women." She also describes her chaotic Thanksgiving, which was fun even though even many family members had the flu!

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Laura Dern Talks LITTLE WOMEN on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Audience Member Disrupts Talkback at SLAVE PLAY, Calling it 'Racist Against White People'
  • VIDEO: The Rockettes Discuss Their Diversity and How They Use it to Inspire Others
  • VIDEO: Connecticut High Schoolers Get Special Messages From Former MAMMA MIA! Broadway and Tour Cast Members
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Seasons of Love' on STRICTLY COME DANCING
  • VIDEO: Christina Bianco Performs 'Don't Rain on My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL