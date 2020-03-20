VIDEO: LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Launches 'A Closer Look' Digital Edition

NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers has joined a number of other late night hosts making the switch to digital as the Covid-19 outbreak paralyzes the television industry.

Meyers is set to produce 2-3 digital editions of his 'A Closer Look' segment weekly, featuring a dressed down Meyers covering current events. Check out the first segment here:

