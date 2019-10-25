VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Talks About Working With Eddie Murphy on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Keegan-Michael Key talks about trying to keep from losing it while on set with his comedy hero Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name and taking their hugs really seriously.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

