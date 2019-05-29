VIDEO: Kate McKinnon Pretends to Reese Witherspoon on BILLY ON THE STREET

With Big Little Lies season 2 about to premiere, Billy Eichner, star of Billy on the Street, hits the streets with Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon to introduce New Yorkers to one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Except, it's not actually Reese Witherspoon, but instead, it's SNL's Kate McKinnon impersonating her!

Watch the video below!

The short-form series hails from Funny Or Die in partnership with Lyft Entertainment. The other celebrities set to appear on the show include Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, The Last O.G.actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Livestar Kate McKinnon, and others.

Billy on the Street is available on all of Eichner's social media platforms, the Billy on the Street Youtube channel, Funny Or Die's social media platforms and FunnyOrDie.com.

Billy on the Street debuted on Fuse in 2011 and aired there for three seasons before moving to TruTV. When Eichner announced the series would be leaving TruTV, he promised that "Billy on the Street will be back! But we're shifting gears a bit."





