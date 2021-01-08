VIDEO: Kate Flannery & Oscar Nuñez Remember Filming THE OFFICE on TODAY SHOW

The Office" stars Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez join TODAY to talk about their time on the iconic show as it makes its way to Peacock for streaming.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.