VIDEO: Judd Apatow Talks His New Film THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Judd Apatow stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Thursday to talk about his new film The King of Staten Island.

During the interivew, Apatow talks about his unexpected casting decisions for the film and reveals what his biggest continuity fear was for working with Pete Davidson.

Apatow also shares some iconic items he has found lying around his home during quarantine, such as his first headshot and a photo of his grandma with iconic comedian Totie Fields.

Watch the interview below!

