VIDEO: Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Who Deserves Credit For His JOKER Performance on 60 MINUTES

Joaquin Phoenix recently sat down for a segment with 60 Minutes. In an unseen portion of the 60 MINUTES interview, Phoenix tells Anderson Cooper who deserves the credit for his award-winning performance in "Joker."

Watch below to find out!

Phoenix is an American actor and producer who has received several accolades, including a BAFTA Award, a Grammy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and nominations for four Academy Awards.

His portrayal of Commodus in Gladiator (2000) earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He subsequently earned Best Actor nominations for portraying musician Johnny Cash in Walk the Line (2005), an alcoholic war veteran in The Master (2012), which won him the Volpi Cup for Best Actor, and the title character in Joker (2019).

Phoenix's other films include the horror films Signs (2002) and THE VILLAGE (2004), the historical drama Hotel Rwanda (2004), the romantic drama Her (2013), the crime satire Inherent Vice (2014), and the psychological thriller You Were Never Really Here (2017), for which he won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor.





